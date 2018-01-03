Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

Following Tuesday night's swearing-in ceremony for a new Laurel mayor, the appointed mayor and mayor-elect both failed to appear, pushing Laurel city council members to select council member Tom Nelson as the new mayor.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
After several trees in Billings public parks are vandalized, the parks and recreation department hopes to nurse the trees back to health.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
After several trees in Billings public parks are vandalized, the parks and recreation department hopes to nurse the trees back to health.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
MISSOULA- The Montana Innocence Project announced its third exoneration in the last 15 months, with a new order dismissing a murder charge against Richard Burkhart. In 2002, Burkhart was convicted of deliberate homicide in the case of William Ledeau, who was found dead on a street in Great Falls in 2001, reportedly bludgeoned with a ballpeen hammer. Burkhart and a friend had approached police the same night to report that Burkhart’s car had been broken into. At trial, prosecuto...
After decades of struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, Bill Morris now uses his past to lead others towards a brighter future as a peer mentor at Rimrock Foundation, the addiction treatment center of Billings.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
