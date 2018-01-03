Trump blasts Bannon after new book

The one-time political partnership between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in tatters after explosive quotes were released from a forthcoming book.



In the book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," by Michael Wolff, Bannon is quoted ripping into a number of Trump family members while dishing gossip on White House relationships and personalities.



That led the president himself to issue a statement this afternoon attacking his former adviser, claiming Bannon had "lost his mind."



In the book, Bannon calls a 2016 meeting between Trump officials, including Donald Trump Junior, and a Russian lawyer "treasonous" and "unpatriotic."



Bannon adds they should have immediately called the FBI.



Bannon also claims the Mueller investigation into possible Russian campaign collusion is focusing on money laundering and is quoted saying they're going to "crack Don Junior like an egg on national television."



Bannon left the White House in August after a tumultuous tenure and recently was seen campaigning for Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.



President Trump's statement also asserts that "Steve is learning that winning isn't as easy as I make it look" and downplayed Bannon's role in his own presidential victory.



Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2CBfvuy