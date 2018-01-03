Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department of Russia probe - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Manafort sues Mueller, Justice Department of Russia probe

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
  
Paul Manafort alleges in the lawsuit that Mueller exceeded his authority by investigating him for conduct that was not related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
  
Manafort was indicted in October and has pleaded not guilty.
  
The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington.
  
Manafort's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment, and a spokesman for Mueller's office declined to comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 10:58 PM EST2018-01-04 03:58:00 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • Trees vandalized in Billings public parks

    Trees vandalized in Billings public parks

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 8:08 PM EST2018-01-04 01:08:40 GMT

    After several trees in Billings public parks are vandalized, the parks and recreation department hopes to nurse the trees back to health. 

    After several trees in Billings public parks are vandalized, the parks and recreation department hopes to nurse the trees back to health. 

  • Man dies in avalanche near Cabin Creek

    Man dies in avalanche near Cabin Creek

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:43 AM EST2018-01-03 05:43:56 GMT

    An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area. 

    An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area. 

  • Burkhart exonerated in murder case

    Burkhart exonerated in murder case

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 6:40 PM EST2018-01-03 23:40:47 GMT

    MISSOULA- The Montana Innocence Project announced its third exoneration in the last 15 months, with a new order dismissing a murder charge against Richard Burkhart. In 2002, Burkhart was convicted of deliberate homicide in the case of William Ledeau, who was found dead on a street in Great Falls in 2001, reportedly bludgeoned with a ballpeen hammer. Burkhart and a friend had approached police the same night to report that Burkhart’s car had been broken into. At trial, prosecuto...

    MISSOULA- The Montana Innocence Project announced its third exoneration in the last 15 months, with a new order dismissing a murder charge against Richard Burkhart. In 2002, Burkhart was convicted of deliberate homicide in the case of William Ledeau, who was found dead on a street in Great Falls in 2001, reportedly bludgeoned with a ballpeen hammer. Burkhart and a friend had approached police the same night to report that Burkhart’s car had been broken into. At trial, prosecuto...

  • LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    LOOK: Faces Of WA State's Missing People

    Thursday, February 27 2014 11:49 AM EST2014-02-27 16:49:33 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.
    SPOKANE, Wash. - The missing persons listed in this slideshow resided in the state of Washington at the time of their disappearance or may have traveled to Washington State. These pictures came from Washington State Patrol's website. If you have any information about any of these missing people call 1-800-543-5678.

  • Former addict celebrates 947 days meth free, helps community attack addiction

    Former addict celebrates 947 days meth free, helps community attack addiction

    Thursday, April 20 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-04-20 04:32:08 GMT

    After decades of struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, Bill Morris now uses his past to lead others towards a brighter future as a peer mentor at Rimrock Foundation, the addiction treatment center of Billings. 

    After decades of struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, Bill Morris now uses his past to lead others towards a brighter future as a peer mentor at Rimrock Foundation, the addiction treatment center of Billings. 

  • Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    Three years later, deputy hit by car has undergone nearly 2 dozen surgeries

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:15 PM EST2017-12-28 01:15:14 GMT

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

    MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...

  • Dangerous wind chill temperatures in northern Montana

    Dangerous wind chill temperatures in northern Montana

    Monday, January 1 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-01-01 19:26:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018. 