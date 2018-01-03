U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

A cheetah named Bingwa at the St. Louis Zoo is a proud mother - eight times over.
The one-time political partnership between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in tatters after explosive quotes were released from a forthcoming book.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.
Body camera video shows squirrel lunging at police officer after breaking into home and eating cookies.
More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
After several trees in Billings public parks are vandalized, the parks and recreation department hopes to nurse the trees back to health.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
MISSOULA- The Montana Innocence Project announced its third exoneration in the last 15 months, with a new order dismissing a murder charge against Richard Burkhart. In 2002, Burkhart was convicted of deliberate homicide in the case of William Ledeau, who was found dead on a street in Great Falls in 2001, reportedly bludgeoned with a ballpeen hammer. Burkhart and a friend had approached police the same night to report that Burkhart’s car had been broken into. At trial, prosecuto...
After decades of struggling with an addiction to methamphetamine, Bill Morris now uses his past to lead others towards a brighter future as a peer mentor at Rimrock Foundation, the addiction treatment center of Billings.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
