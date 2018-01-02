Inspirational teen wins car giveaway

It was Hardin Chevrolet's 9th annual Hearts for the Holidays vehicle giveaway on Tuesday. One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.



Bethany Taylor goes to Billings Senior High School and has been living on her own since she was 14 years old. She currently lives in the Tumbleweed housing program and gives back to her community working as a junior staff member at the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County in Lockwood- a place she has known since she was very little.



"We've known Bethany since she was a kindergartener," President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County, Brian Dennis, said. "She's come all the way through the club with us and she's just a fantastic example for our younger members to aspire to. She's somebody that knows exactly what they've dealt with, where they've come from, and is able to really help them be successful."



Bethany was nominated to receive the car from Hardin Chevrolet by ten of her peers.



"We wish we could provide all those nominations with some good, reliable transportation, but there's always that one person each year that sticks out at us and Bethany sure did this year," Jamey Eisenbarth, owner of Hardin Chevrolet, said.



The senior, who was not expecting such a generous gift, was very emotional.



"I am very overwhelmed with joy," Bethany Taylor said. "I was so surprised!"



Bethany said winning a vehicle is just a step forward in her future.



"What makes me keep pushing and going on is knowing that I'm a role model for all the kids at the club and knowing things like this. Every single day at club, the kids come in and {I know} they are looking for a role model and looking for someone to look up to and that's what keeps me going. Knowing that no matter if everything else in my life is hectic and not really knowing what's going to happen, I'm there to help them and support them through everything."



Taylor said she'll be starting college in the fall in Oregon. She now no longer has to worry about how she's going to get around.