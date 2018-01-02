Inspirational teen wins car giveaway

One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
If you haven't figured out what you'd like to do to bring in the new year, the magic city has many options and ideas.
The winter storm has now passed and high amounts of snow can be seen throughout the city.
The road conditions here in Montana can be extremely dangerous, so driving alert is extremely important.
The nation's coal mines recorded 15 deaths last year, including eight in West Virginia.
Missoula police say they are at a standstill as they await DNA tests to find out anything about the bones of at least three children found in a Missoula shed. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said they have conducted interviews but have "no direction" at this point. He said they're waiting for lab results to determine who these children may have been. He hopes that information leads them to more information about when and how the children may have died. A clea...
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana state Sen. Cynthia Wolken has been named the deputy director of the Department of Corrections. Wolken, a Democrat from Missoula, chaired a legislative committee that examined the state's justice system and recommended changes to state laws with the idea of reducing the prison population and preventing repeat offenses by increasing access to mental health and substance abuse treatment. Corrections Director Reginald Michael said Tue...
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.
Body camera video shows squirrel lunging at police officer after breaking into home and eating cookies.
More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
The University of Wyoming may consider reducing its tuition for out-of-state students in an effort to increase its enrollment.
West Park Hospital is adding a new name, to reflect it’s network in Northwest Wyoming.
Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody will get direct winter flights to Denver again in 2018.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
A high speed pursuit ends at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Monday, with one man in custody.
HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five!
Missoula police say they are at a standstill as they await DNA tests to find out anything about the bones of at least three children found in a Missoula shed. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said they have conducted interviews but have "no direction" at this point. He said they're waiting for lab results to determine who these children may have been. He hopes that information leads them to more information about when and how the children may have died. A clea...
The road conditions here in Montana can be extremely dangerous, so driving alert is extremely important.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
