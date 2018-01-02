Man's door booby-trap targets pregnant wife - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Man's door booby-trap targets pregnant wife

By NBC News
FLORIDA -

(WESH) A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly rigging his door in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

Deputies were called to a home in Palm Coast on Tuesday for a security check.

A man told deputies his son-in-law, 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson, told him that he shouldn't let a child touch the front door of his home.

Authorities said the door was barricaded when they arrived, and that there were burn marks near the handle.

When a deputy kicked the door, they said there was a large spark. 

