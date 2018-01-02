U.S. calls on Iran to unblock social media sites amid protests - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

U.S. calls on Iran to unblock social media sites amid protests

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.
  
U.S. Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein says the United States wants Iran to "open these sites." He says Instagram, Telegram and other platforms are "legitimate avenues for communication."
  
The United States is encouraging Iranians to use virtual private networks, known as VPNs. Those services create encrypted links between computers and can be used to access blocked websites.
  
Goldstein says the U.S. is still communicating with Iranians in Farsi through State Department accounts on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. He says the U.S. wants to "encourage the protesters to continue to fight for what's right."
  
Goldstein says the U.S. has an "obligation not to stand by."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

    U.S. soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-01-03 17:44:38 GMT
    Army Sgt. Mihail Golin uses a tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missile to help in securing the Afghanistan and Pakistan border crossing of Chergotah in the Terezayi district of Afghanistan’s Khost province, Dec. 4, 2009. U.S. Air Force photoArmy Sgt. Mihail Golin uses a tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided missile to help in securing the Afghanistan and Pakistan border crossing of Chergotah in the Terezayi district of Afghanistan’s Khost province, Dec. 4, 2009. U.S. Air Force photo

    The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan. 

    The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan. 

  • Inspirational teen wins car giveaway

    Inspirational teen wins car giveaway

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 12:53 AM EST2018-01-03 05:53:21 GMT

    One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.

    One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.

  • Man's door booby-trap targets pregnant wife

    Man's door booby-trap targets pregnant wife

    Tuesday, January 2 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-01-02 21:37:58 GMT

    Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

    Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.

    •   

  • Most Popular