CAUGHT ON CAM: Squirrel hits officer with sneak attack

The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.
The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.
Body camera video shows squirrel lunging at police officer after breaking into home and eating cookies.
Body camera video shows squirrel lunging at police officer after breaking into home and eating cookies.
More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
An avalanche kills a man Tuesday night near the Cabin Creek area.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
A high speed pursuit ends at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Monday, with one man in custody.
A high speed pursuit ends at Community Medical Center in Missoula on Monday, with one man in custody.
HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five!
HGTV's Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby number five!
Missoula police say they are at a standstill as they await DNA tests to find out anything about the bones of at least three children found in a Missoula shed. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said they have conducted interviews but have "no direction" at this point. He said they're waiting for lab results to determine who these children may have been. He hopes that information leads them to more information about when and how the children may have died. A clea...
Missoula police say they are at a standstill as they await DNA tests to find out anything about the bones of at least three children found in a Missoula shed. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said they have conducted interviews but have "no direction" at this point. He said they're waiting for lab results to determine who these children may have been. He hopes that information leads them to more information about when and how the children may have died. A clea...
The road conditions here in Montana can be extremely dangerous, so driving alert is extremely important.
The road conditions here in Montana can be extremely dangerous, so driving alert is extremely important.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.