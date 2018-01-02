Wyoming man charged with leaving puppy in dumpster in sub-zero temps

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A 24-year-old Wyoming man is charged with felony animal cruelty after a hound mix puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in Gillette in sub-zero temperatures.



The Gillette News Record reports people walking by the garbage bin heard the puppy whining Saturday morning. The dog was rolled up in an air mattress and unable to escape.



Sgt. Eric Dearcorn says police posted a picture of the puppy on its Facebook page, which led to the identification of the owner. Manuel Rodrigues was arraigned Sunday and his bail was set at $10,000 cash. He remained jailed Monday. Jail records did not indicate if he had an attorney.



The Animal Medical Center of Wyoming says the 4- to 6-month-old puppy, Missy, is in intensive care and has a long road ahead of her, but that her strength is inspiring.



