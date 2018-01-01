First baby from Billings born in the new year

The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
If you haven't figured out what you'd like to do to bring in the new year, the magic city has many options and ideas.
The winter storm has now passed and high amounts of snow can be seen throughout the city.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
A Gallatin County Sheriff's vehicle was totaled after a tractor-trailer crashed into it Saturday morning. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Randy Schott had responded to an accident on the Bozeman Pass on Interstate 90 and was parked behind it to protect the scene.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.
More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
