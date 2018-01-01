First baby from Billings born in the new year

The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.



While many people were out celebrating for New Year's Eve, the Davey family was celebrating for a different reason.



Gemma Marie came into the world 13 days early.



"We had been off for a few days for the holidays and we just decided to go up and walk around Target and Walmart," Ian Davey, father of Gemma said. "That's when she started having contractions."



It didn't take long for baby Gemma to arrive.



"Labor was probably an hour?" The mother of Gemma, Laci Davey, said.



Needless to say, the Davey family celebrated New Year's Eve in a different way this year, compared to last year.



"We played board games and stayed home, just the three of us," Laci said. "This year, we were all up here."



As for Gemma's big brother, Gabriel is happy to bring home a new sister. For now, that is.



"We have a built-in babysitter," Laci said.



KULR-8 asked the Davey Family what they plan to do once they get out of the hospital and they said they're going to go home and sleep. Gemma Marie Davey was born 6 lbs and 3 ounces. Her parents said so far, she's been a calm and quiet little one.