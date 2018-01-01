Over 70 California shops licensed to sell retail marijuana

More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
According to a new study, pregnant women are smoking more pot in recent years.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
Charcoal in food? Apparently, it’s a thing. Activated charcoal began appearing on menus – and Instagram accounts - this year in everything from cocktails to pizza crusts.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
A Gallatin County Sheriff's vehicle was totaled after a tractor-trailer crashed into it Saturday morning. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Randy Schott had responded to an accident on the Bozeman Pass on Interstate 90 and was parked behind it to protect the scene.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.
