Over 70 California shops licensed to sell retail marijuana

According to WalletHub, 83% of Americans spend less than $200 on New Year's Eve celebrations. Of those planning to celebrate this year, 49% plan to ring in 2018 at home, unlike revelers from years past in Times Square. Eighteen percent will celebrate at a friend's house.

The non-profit group "Stop Foodborne Illness" has some helpful tips for providing a delicious -- and safe -- meal! First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly. Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees, while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145 degrees. Always use pasteurized eggs when making egg nog or other treats. After the meal is over, get any leftovers back in the refrigerator within two hours. And if no one has eaten that turkey leg after three to four d...