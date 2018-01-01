Dangerous wind chill temperatures in northern Montana

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff. Also Saturda...

