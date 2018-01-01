Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - The Latest on the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Colorado (all times local):
  
11:20 a.m.
  
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
  
Matthew Riehl was shot to death Sunday after shooting at the deputies, killing one.
  
The Nov. 6 email from Assistant College of Law Dean Lindsay Hoyt told students to notify campus police if they say Riehl or his vehicle near campus. The email included a photo of Riehl and his car.
  
UW spokesman Chad Baldwin said Monday that the school in Laramie, Wyoming, was investigating social media posts in which Riehl mentioned the College of Law and some of its employees. The posts did not contain any direct threats.
  
Baldwin says security on campus was increased for several days.
  
Riehl graduated from the College of Law in 2010.
  
___
  
1:30 a.m.
  
Authorities in suburban Denver are investigating what led a 37-year-old man to fire more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff's deputies, killing one and injuring four others.
  
Matthew Riehl had previously posted videos online railing against the local sheriff and police.
  
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the man's roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch.
  
Authorities say Riehl used his rifle to fatally shoot 29-year-old Zackari Parrish and wound four other law enforcement officers and two civilians.
  
More than 100 rounds were fired over the prolonged ordeal which ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.
  
Parrish leaves behind a wife and two children.
  
Gov. John Hickenlooper has ordered flags on all public buildings in Colorado lowered to half-staff until Tuesday evening in his honor.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Over 70 California shops licensed to sell retail marijuana

    Over 70 California shops licensed to sell retail marijuana

    Monday, January 1 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-01 22:51:58 GMT

    More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day. 

    More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day. 

  • Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

    Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

    Monday, January 1 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-01 18:54:24 GMT

    A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

    A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

  • Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

    Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

    Sunday, December 31 2017 3:17 PM EST2017-12-31 20:17:11 GMT

    DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver. 

    DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver. 

    •   

  • WyomingMore>>

  • Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

    Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

    Monday, January 1 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-01 18:54:24 GMT

    A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

    A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

  • Park County Animal Shelter creates new way for people to adopt animals

    Park County Animal Shelter creates new way for people to adopt animals

    Saturday, December 30 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-12-30 05:47:50 GMT
    Park County’s Animal Shelter has received more than 500 homeless cats and dogs this year. And, while many were adopted, many remain. The Shelter managers came up with a new way for people to adopt an animal, without bringing them home. There are eight dogs at the Park County Animal Shelter, and on the last Friday in 2017, two were adopted. But the kitties were everywhere. They lounge in the window and watch the bird feeders, catch a bite to eat, and catch a nap when they ...
    Park County’s Animal Shelter has received more than 500 homeless cats and dogs this year. And, while many were adopted, many remain. The Shelter managers came up with a new way for people to adopt an animal, without bringing them home. There are eight dogs at the Park County Animal Shelter, and on the last Friday in 2017, two were adopted. But the kitties were everywhere. They lounge in the window and watch the bird feeders, catch a bite to eat, and catch a nap when they ...

  • Your money: New Year's Eve spending

    Your money: New Year's Eve spending

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:51 PM EST2017-12-30 04:51:33 GMT
    According to WalletHub, 83% of Americans spend less than $200 on New Year's Eve celebrations. Of those planning to celebrate this year, 49% plan to ring in 2018 at home, unlike revelers from years past in Times Square. Eighteen percent will celebrate at a friend's house.
    According to WalletHub, 83% of Americans spend less than $200 on New Year's Eve celebrations. Of those planning to celebrate this year, 49% plan to ring in 2018 at home, unlike revelers from years past in Times Square. Eighteen percent will celebrate at a friend's house.
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

    Wyoming students warned about Colorado shooter

    Monday, January 1 2018 1:54 PM EST2018-01-01 18:54:24 GMT

    A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

    A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.

  • Fort Belknap continues push for food sovereignty

    Fort Belknap continues push for food sovereignty

    A Colorado-based development group has provided a $30,000 grant to promote food sustainability at Montana's Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.
    A Colorado-based development group has provided a $30,000 grant to promote food sustainability at Montana's Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

  • Gallatin County deputy's car 'totaled' after semi crash

    Gallatin County deputy's car 'totaled' after semi crash

    Monday, January 1 2018 9:46 PM EST2018-01-02 02:46:10 GMT

    A Gallatin County Sheriff's vehicle was totaled after a tractor-trailer crashed into it Saturday morning. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Randy Schott had responded to an accident on the Bozeman Pass on Interstate 90 and was parked behind it to protect the scene. 

    A Gallatin County Sheriff's vehicle was totaled after a tractor-trailer crashed into it Saturday morning. In a press release sent to ABC FOX Montana, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says that Deputy Randy Schott had responded to an accident on the Bozeman Pass on Interstate 90 and was parked behind it to protect the scene. 

  • Dangerous wind chill temperatures in northern Montana

    Dangerous wind chill temperatures in northern Montana

    Monday, January 1 2018 2:26 PM EST2018-01-01 19:26:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018. 

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018. 

  • First baby from Billings born in the new year

    First baby from Billings born in the new year

    Monday, January 1 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-02 01:48:00 GMT

    The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.

    The first 2018 baby in Billings was born at 1:41 this morning at St. Vincent Healthcare.

  • Names released of snowboarders killed in separate accidents in Montana

    Names released of snowboarders killed in separate accidents in Montana

    Monday, January 1 2018 2:15 PM EST2018-01-01 19:15:28 GMT
    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana.    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff.    Also Saturda...
    KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - Two snowboarders were killed in separate weekend accidents in northwestern Montana.    Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 22-year-old Conner Heidegger of Rollins died Saturday when he intentionally jumped off a cliff while boarding out of bounds near a ski area near Lakeside. Curry says Heidegger and his friend had been snowboarding at Blacktail Mountain and were heading toward their vehicle when they spotted the cliff.    Also Saturda...

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Over 70 California shops licensed to sell retail marijuana

    Over 70 California shops licensed to sell retail marijuana

    Monday, January 1 2018 5:51 PM EST2018-01-01 22:51:58 GMT

    More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day. 

    More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day. 