Two snowboarders dead after separate accidents in Flathead Co.

Two snowboarders are dead after separate accidents in Flathead County on Sunday, December 30.

According to a press release from Sheriff Chuck Curry, the first accident happened off Blacktail Road in Lakeside, out of bounds and away from the ski resort.

Sheriff Curry says the victim was snowboarding with a friend when he intentionally attempted a jump off a cliff.

He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force trauma. Volunteers from Flathead Search and Rescue, Somers Lakeside Fire Department and Blacktail Ski Patrol recovered his body yesterday.

He is identified as Conner Heidegger, 22 years of age, from Rollins.

In the second, unrelated incident, a 28-year-old man died in a snowboarding accident on The Whitefish Mountain Resort. He had been snowboarding with friends in the “Sling Shot” area of Hellroaring Basin, within the resort boundaries, when they became separated from him.

Whitefish Mountain Resort Ski Patrol, Flathead Search and Rescue, and the TwoBear Helicopter were all part of the search team. Searchers from Flathead County Search and Rescue located the victim Sunday morning upside down in a tree well. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

He is identified as Scott Robert Hornstra, 28 years of age, from Alberta.