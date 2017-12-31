New Year's Eve Events in Billings

If you haven't figured out what you'd like to do to bring in the new year, the magic city has many options and ideas.



If you're looking for a family-friendly place to visit, Skate World in Billings will be offering free pizza, Pepsi and ice cream. Ticket prices are 20 dollars in advance or 30 dollars at the door. The Rig Alehouse in the Heights will be having a fun bingo night with cash prizes involved. Places downtown you can visit will be the Montana Brewing Company, Hooligans, Yellowstone Valley Brewing, and the Loft.



For live music, you can always check out the Pub Station or for a more extravagant night, Camelot ranch will be hosting a James Bond Casino Night.



Zoo Montana normally hosts a New Year's Eve event each year, but due to the weather, the zoo has had to cancel.



For more events in the Billings area, visit Billings365.com.