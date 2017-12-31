New Year's Eve Events in Billings

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
If you haven't figured out what you'd like to do to bring in the new year, the magic city has many options and ideas.
The winter storm has now passed and high amounts of snow can be seen throughout the city.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana's congressional delegation wants an independent investigation of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Two snowboarders are dead after separate accidents in Flathead County on Sunday, December 30.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
As the city continues to plow residential streets and main roads, some Billings residents say it's not enough.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
