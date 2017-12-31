The Magic City sees a record-breaking amount of snow

The winter storm has now passed and high amounts of snow can be seen throughout the city. Billings saw a record-breaking amount of snow during the winter storm the past couple of days.



Brian Tesar is the senior forecaster for the National Weather Service and said on Friday, the Billings airport saw 8.9 inches of snow, which was a record for that particular day. He also said it was the fourth snowiest day that the city has ever had for the month of December.



Tesar said they've gotten reports of 2 feet of snow in rural areas. He says officially, on New Year's Eve, there were about 17 inches of snow at one of their official locations, which is a record for New Years Eve. He also said this is pretty extreme weather for Billings.



KULR 8's Briana Monte asked him if the community is ever going to expect another winter storm like this.



"It's always possible," Tesar said. "We're not really looking at anything right now in the near future. Probably won't see any accumulating snow until next weekend. We're probably going to see the arctic air retreat, so it's going to be fairly dry and kind of a warm-up from day to day. The main issue that we're going to have this week is some blowing snow and drifting."



Tesar said if you're planning to go out tonight, just stay safe on these roads.