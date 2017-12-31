Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
If you haven't figured out what you'd like to do to bring in the new year, the magic city has many options and ideas.
The winter storm has now passed and high amounts of snow can be seen throughout the city.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana's congressional delegation wants an independent investigation of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chill readings gripped north-central and north-eastern Montana at the beginning of 2018.
An avalanche occurred Friday across highway 200 near mile-marker 55 off of Mineral Hill in Powell county. The highway was closed for several hours as first responders had to dig out a semi and a pickup truck stuck in the snow. The pictures that are linked to this story of the semi truck were posted on Facebook page by Zach Muse, fire chief of the Lincoln Fire Department. It was only the nose of the semi that was partially buried by the avalanche. According to Chief Muse the...
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana's congressional delegation wants an independent investigation of the Food Safety and Inspection Service.
More than six dozen marijuana retailers have been licensed to start selling recreational pot in California on New Year's Day.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
According to a new study, pregnant women are smoking more pot in recent years.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
Charcoal in food? Apparently, it’s a thing. Activated charcoal began appearing on menus – and Instagram accounts - this year in everything from cocktails to pizza crusts.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
Two snowboarders are dead after separate accidents in Flathead County on Sunday, December 30.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
The winter storm has now passed and high amounts of snow can be seen throughout the city.
As the city continues to plow residential streets and main roads, some Billings residents say it's not enough.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
