Shooting leaves 1 deputy dead in suburban Denver

By Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Authorities in Colorado say one deputy has died and four others were wounded, along with two civilians, in a shooting in suburban Denver.
  
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said via Twitter that the shooting happened after deputies were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance in Highlands Ridge early Sunday. The suspected gunman was also shot and is believed to be dead and "no longer a threat."
  
The shootings happened at an apartment complex 16 miles south of Denver.
  
A hospital where three people were taken for treatment says those people suffered noncritical injuries. Another nearby hospital said it received four patients but wouldn't release their conditions.

