Jacket Men Net First Conference Win Over Northwest Nazarene

A hot start, almost wasn't enough for the MSU Billings Yellowjackets men's basketball game against Northwest Nazarene. The Jackets opened up an early 24-8 advantage over the Crusaders, but a 13-3 run saw their lead cut to 27-22. That was when the outside game got going. The Jackets made 17-31 three pointers in the game, and had five different players in double figures, as MSUB coasted to it's first GNAC win 99-88 over Northwest Nazarene.