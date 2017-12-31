Rocky Women Complete 2017 by Downing Bethesda

The Yellowjackets return to action on January 4th when they travel to Concordia.
Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc.
Montana State continued its hot-shooting hitting 49 percent from the field, including 16 3-pointers, while limiting Northern Arizona to 23 percent from the floor en route to a convincing 81-39 win over the Lumberjacks on Saturday afternoon in Worthington Arena.
Montana shot 50 percent and assisted on more than 80 percent of its baskets on Saturday afternoon at Dahlberg Arena as the Lady Griz improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference with an 81-71 victory over Southern Utah.
The Rocky women will close out non-conference play on Saturday when they face Bethesda University in the final game of the Green & Gold Classic.
No. 20 Gonzaga left no doubt against Santa Clara, scoring the first 15 points of the game in a 101-52 rout of the Broncos Saturday inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Whitworth put together its best 20 minutes of the season in an 88-58 win over visiting Calvin College in the finale of the Whitworth Men’s Classic sponsored by Quality Inn Oakwood on Saturday night.
MOSCOW, Idaho—Idaho had four players score in double-figures, but Vandal turnovers proved costly on Saturday. Senior Geraldine McCorkell scored a team-high 20 points, but it was Northern Colorado who got the upper hand, 78-72.
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference play
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.
