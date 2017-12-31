Rocky Women Complete 2017 by Downing Bethesda

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team closed out the Hampton Inn/Wells Fargo Green & Gold Classic by defeating Bethesda University 84-41 on Saturday evening in the Fortin Center.

Rocky ends the 2017 calendar year at 11-1 overall and riding a five-game winning streak.

It was another dominating first quarter for the Battlin’ Bears on Saturday as they opened the game with a 20-6 run to lead 31-9 after 10 minutes. Mikayla Jones capped a 17-point quarter with a 3-pointer as time expired.

Jones finished the game with 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting and knocking down three from beyond the arc. This was her third 20-point scoring effort of the season and fourth straight double-digit outing.

Rocky shot 50.7 percent from the field and converted on nine of their 24 attempts from beyond the arc. They got 48 points in the paint with 28 assists on 36 made baskets. The Battlin’ Bears had a 58-23 edge in rebounds and converted 17 offensive rebounds into 15 points.

Markaela Francis had her best night of the season with 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Alecia Chamberlin added 13 points and six boards while Alexi Smith hit four 3-pointers to finish with 12 points.

The Battlin’ Bears held Bethesda (0-21) to 24.1 percent shooting and forced the Flames into 13 turnovers. Rocky converted those turnovers into 15 points.

Hailee Farstveet led Rocky with eight assists. Justyn Juhl led the team with nine rebounds while contributing six points, five assists and two blocked shots.

Bethesda got 11 points from Taylor Smalley and nine from Taylor Young.

Rocky now sets its sights on Frontier Conference play and they host a pair of ranked teams in the Fortin Center next week. On Thursday, No. 6 Lewis-Clark State comes to Billings before facing No. 12 Montana Western on January 6. Both games will tip at 5:30 p.m.