Billings residents stuck in snow

As the city continues to plow residential streets and main roads, some Billings residents say it's not enough.
An avalanche occurred across Highway 200 near mile marker 55.9 off of mineral hill in Helmville Friday night.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials say federal tax cuts passed into law will deliver less of a blow to state revenue than they had expected. Montana Department of Revenue officials initially forecast a $72 million a year loss as a result of the legislation.
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
The effects of extremely cold weather can wear down machinery in your home, freeze pipes and even your garage door.
As the city continues to plow residential streets and main roads, some Billings residents say it's not enough.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials say federal tax cuts passed into law will deliver less of a blow to state revenue than they had expected. Montana Department of Revenue officials initially forecast a $72 million a year loss as a result of the legislation.
