Avalanche causes Highway 200 to close

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials say federal tax cuts passed into law will deliver less of a blow to state revenue than they had expected. Montana Department of Revenue officials initially forecast a $72 million a year loss as a result of the legislation.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials say federal tax cuts passed into law will deliver less of a blow to state revenue than they had expected. Montana Department of Revenue officials initially forecast a $72 million a year loss as a result of the legislation.

Park County’s Animal Shelter has received more than 500 homeless cats and dogs this year. And, while many were adopted, many remain. The Shelter managers came up with a new way for people to adopt an animal, without bringing them home. There are eight dogs at the Park County Animal Shelter, and on the last Friday in 2017, two were adopted. But the kitties were everywhere. They lounge in the window and watch the bird feeders, catch a bite to eat, and catch a nap when they ...