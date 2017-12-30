Montana revises back feared revenue hit from tax bill - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana revises back feared revenue hit from tax bill

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Montana officials say federal tax cuts passed into law will deliver less of a blow to state revenue than they had expected.
  
Montana Department of Revenue officials initially forecast a $72 million a year loss as a result of the legislation. That's after the Montana Legislature recently met to address a $227 million hole in the state's two-year budget.
  
The outlook for state funding is improving, however.
  
The Billings Gazette reports Montana State Revenue Director Mike Kadas no longer expects to lose $24 million a year in federal royalty payments for at least a year. State officials now are forecasting a $46 million hit to state funding in 2018.
  
Tax cut supporters say the impact should be even less, after people reinvest federal income tax savings back into the state.
  
___
  
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Billings residents stuck in snow

    Billings residents stuck in snow

    Saturday, December 30 2017

    As the city continues to plow residential streets and main roads, some Billings residents say it's not enough. 

    As the city continues to plow residential streets and main roads, some Billings residents say it's not enough. 

  Avalanche causes Highway 200 to close

    Avalanche causes Highway 200 to close

    Saturday, December 30 2017

    An avalanche occurred across Highway 200 near mile marker 55.9 off of mineral hill in Helmville Friday night. 

    An avalanche occurred across Highway 200 near mile marker 55.9 off of mineral hill in Helmville Friday night. 

