Rocky Men, Women Sweep Dickinson State in Green and Gold Classic

The Rocky women will close out non-conference play on Saturday when they face Bethesda University in the final game of the Green & Gold Classic.
Turnovers continue to be the one glitch holding back the (RV) University of Providence women's basketball team.
The best high school wrestlers from around the state will be in Great Falls this Saturday for an East/West tournament held at the University of Providence.
Montana State University-Northern Athletic Director Christian Oberquell announced today that Andrew Rolin will be the new Head Football Coach for MSU-Northern.
Montana Sports Information-- Griz ink 15 in early signing period In the first-ever Early Signing Period, the Montana Grizzlies welcomed 15 new student-athletes to the football team on Wednesday. It was the first recruiting class for Coach Bobby Hauck since his return to the program. The class includes 14 high school signees, nine of which are Montana players, and one junior transfer. "We are very excited about the first half of our recruiting class, and I appreciate th...
An 8-0 run in the final minute of play helped lift the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team to a Big Sky Conference victory over North Dakota by a final score of 74-70 on Saturday afternoon.
The Zags methodically built a lead over Santa Clara on Saturday afternoon on the road, winning 63-51 to move to 2-0 in early West Coast Conference play
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.
A late rally came up short as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team opened Big Sky Conference play with an 88-75 loss at Northern Colorado Friday.
Idaho has now won nine of its last 10 games that it hits at least 10 3's, including a 4-1 mark this season.
The Rocky women will close out non-conference play on Saturday when they face Bethesda University in the final game of the Green & Gold Classic.
A big run by the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) in the opening quarter set the tone for the Cougars (7-6, 0-1 Pac-12) on the road as Washington State fell 89-56 to open Pac-12 play.
Michigan State generated 440 yards of total offense which included 227 yards rushing. The Spartans scored 21 points in the second quarter and finished the season with a 10-3 record.
Gonzaga outscored Pacific 50-27 in the second half and won the West Coast Conference opener for both teams 81-48 on Thursday night.
