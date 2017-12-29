Rocky Men, Women Sweep Dickinson State in Green and Gold Classic

BILLINGS, Mont. – The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team returned from holiday break with a dominating 92-55 win over Dickinson State at the Hampton Inn/Wells Fargo Green & Gold Classic on Friday evening at the Fortin Center.

Rocky (10-1) scored the first nine points of the game as they jumped out to an early 16-2 advantage. They held Dickinson State (4-12) to just one basket in their first 12 attempts. The Battlin’ Bears led 26-7 after one quarter and never let up.

The Battlin’ Bears shot a season-high 55.6 percent from the floor. That is the highest shooting percentage in a game by a Rocky team since a win over Northwest Indian College in October of 2015. They knocked down 14 of 28 from beyond the arc – the second-most threes in a game this season – and had 40 points in the paint.

Mikayla Jones led three Rocky players in double figures with 16 points after going 6 of 11 from the field and make four 3-pointers. This is her sixth double-digit scoring effort of the season and the third straight.

Rocky dominated on the glass to a 40-29 advantage. They had 13 offensive rebounds for 21 second chance points. The Battlin’ Bears tallied 23 assists to just nine turnovers while scoring 27 points from 15 DSU turnovers.

Alexi Smith also hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Alecia Chamberlin also scored 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting.

Kiana Corpus led Rocky with nine assists – the most by a Rocky player this season – while scoring six points off the bench. Hailee Farstveet added seven assists and Brooke Jones grabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Dickinson State shot 34.6 percent from the floor and got 15 points from Lacey Waid.

Rocky will close out non-conference play on Saturday when they face Bethesda University in the final game of the Green & Gold Classic. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Fortin Center.