Bitter cold puts Montana Rescue Mission team in effect

The bitter cold prompted Montana Rescue Mission to take their work to the streets.

They searched for those that may need shelter, food, or warm clothing but luckily many people seemed to have found shelter indoors.

Reverend Glenn Fournier, director of the Montana Rescue Mission, drove the streets of Billings offering shelter, food, and warm clothing.

He does this often and was looking for a few specific people during this trip.

He said, "This is a really good exercise to save those guys like that like I mentioned that was frozen in the alley...he wouldn't have made it."

Fournier explained that last winter they rescued a man that was frozen to the ground in a Billings alleyway and were able to save his life.

They're hoping things don't get that bad this year.

In frigid temperatures, a person can get hypothermia in 30 minutes.

He said many of the homeless don't even realize it's happening.

He has seen several cases of hypothermia from people staying out on the streets.

His goal is to be able to bring those in need to the shelter.

For those that cannot come in, due to court orders, he passes out hats, gloves, blankets, and hand warmers.

He said last year, "There were actually some good changes, some good relationships made through the whole efforts so we're pretty happy about that."

Montana Rescue Mission is operating at a code blue meaning everyone is welcome.