Weather conditions are cold enough to freeze garage doors shut

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
The effects of extremely cold weather can wear down machinery in your home, freeze pipes and even your garage door.
The effects of extremely cold weather can wear down machinery in your home, freeze pipes and even your garage door.
It's going to take more than snow to cancel a few flights in Billings.
It's going to take more than snow to cancel a few flights in Billings.
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
MISSOULA- The slick roads and winter weather are a reminder to drive slowly, especially around the scenes of crashes. For one former Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, that reminder is all too important after an accident that continues to haunt him three years later. Dec. 28, 2014 was a snowy day. Then-Deputy Will Newsom was on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90, west of Missoula. He was also field training an officer that day. “As we were leaving the ...
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm. The City of Billings has released its street plowing plan for the storm.
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on I-90 near the Lockwood exit early Thursday evening.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
Authorities say an intoxicated Dallas woman on a first date with a prominent Houston trial lawyer caused at least $300,000 in damage to his art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings.
No injuries are reported after a train collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Frenchtown Wednesday.
No injuries are reported after a train collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Frenchtown Wednesday.
A Montana firefighter suffered a wrist injury when he was struck by exploding ammunition while battling a mobile home fire near Lincoln, northwest of Helena.
A Montana firefighter suffered a wrist injury when he was struck by exploding ammunition while battling a mobile home fire near Lincoln, northwest of Helena.