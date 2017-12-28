City of Billings releases street plowing plan for incoming storm

The National Weather Service is predicting over a foot of total snowfall from the incoming storm starting Thursday night into Saturday.

The City of Billings released the following street plowing plan for the storm:

Arterial and Collector Streets

• Thursday, city crews will continue to pick up previously plowed snow in the Heights and on Monad.

• City crews will start plowing at midnight tonight (Thursday).

• Crews will work two 12-hour shifts, plowing arterial and collector streets (see maps Snow Routes A and B in the slideshow). One half of the crew will work each shift.

• Once these streets are plowed, crews will begin picking up snow and begin sanding operations.

Residential/Local Streets

• Plowing will begin about 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

• CMG Construction will use 6 graders and plow the snow to the sides of the roads. They will not pick up the snow.

• The City has been split into 6 areas (see Residential Plow Map in the slideshow).

• CMG will begin with area 4, then 3, followed by areas 2, 1, 6 and 5.

• CMG will work two 12-hour shifts once they begin plowing.

• The 6 graders will work together to complete one area before proceeding to the next area. The graders are equipped with snow gates which will cut down on the amount of snow in front of driveways and mailboxes, but the gates will not eliminate the snow deposited in those areas.

• It is anticipated that it will take a minimum of 12 hours per area and probably longer.

• City staff will evaluate the need to return to the previously plowed areas once all 6 areas have been plowed once.

The City is encouraging everyone to remove their cars from the streets in these areas to help with plowing efforts.