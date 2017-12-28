Montana firefighter injured by exploding ammunition

The bitter cold prompted Montana Rescue Mission to take their work to the streets. They searched for those that may need shelter, food, or warm clothing but luckily many people seemed to have found shelter indoors. Reverend Glenn Fournier, director of the Montana Rescue Mission, drove the streets of Billings offering shelter, food, and warm clothing. He does this often and was looking for a few specific people during this trip. He said, "This is a really good exercise ...

