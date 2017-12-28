Montana firefighter injured by exploding ammunition - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana firefighter injured by exploding ammunition

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana firefighter suffered a wrist injury when he was struck by exploding ammunition while battling a mobile home fire near Lincoln, northwest of Helena.
  
Lincoln Volunteer Fire Chief Zach muse says the nine firefighters battling the chimney fire Tuesday night had to take cover for about 30 minutes when a supply of ammunition in the house began exploding.
  
The injured firefighter was hiding behind one of the pumper trucks when he was hit. Muse said he didn't know the extent of the firefighter's injury. Some of the trucks were damaged, as well.
  
In addition to the ammunition, the homeowners had firewood stacked by the front door.
  
The couple that lived in the house escaped safely.

