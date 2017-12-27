Law enforcement gears up for busy snow days

According to the Billings Police Department's Facebook page, two local businesses donated money to their K-9 program.
As the Montana Department of Transportation does their work to make travel easier for all of us, law enforcement across the state is also gearing up for the busy days ahead.
United Blood Services Montana is asking residents to help replenish their blood supply after a large decrease in donations during the holiday season.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail.
Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.
A sheriff's officer who threw off his gear and dived into a frozen pond to save an 8-year-old Utah boy on Christmas Day refused to be labeled a hero on Tuesday. The officer, Washington County sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Thompson, responded to the frozen pond in New Harmony, in the southern part of the state, after the boy's friend called for help late Monday afternoon, authorities said.
No injuries are reported after a train collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Frenchtown Wednesday.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail.
TOLEDO, Ohio - Four teenage boys have been charged with murder in an Ohio juvenile court in connection with the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass. The Blade reports prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday in Toledo against the boys, ages 13 to 15. The teens initially were charged with the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault.
