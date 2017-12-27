United Blood Services reports drop in donations due to frigid temps

As the Montana Department of Transportation does their work to make travel easier for all of us, law enforcement across the state is also gearing up for the busy days ahead.
United Blood Services Montana is asking residents to help replenish their blood supply after a large decrease in donations during the holiday season.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail.
Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.
Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.
A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail.
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.
A sheriff's officer who threw off his gear and dived into a frozen pond to save an 8-year-old Utah boy on Christmas Day refused to be labeled a hero on Tuesday. The officer, Washington County sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Thompson, responded to the frozen pond in New Harmony, in the southern part of the state, after the boy's friend called for help late Monday afternoon, authorities said.
CHARLESTON, W. Va. - A West Virginia man is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent. News outlets reported Tuesday that the criminal complaint against 21-year-old Kyle Wilson Stowers says he struck the woman in the head, face and torso and hit her legs with a baseball bat at a Charleston home on Dec. 21.
TOLEDO, Ohio - Four teenage boys have been charged with murder in an Ohio juvenile court in connection with the death of a man struck by a sandbag thrown from an interstate overpass. The Blade reports prosecutors filed the charges Tuesday in Toledo against the boys, ages 13 to 15. The teens initially were charged with the juvenile equivalent of felonious assault.
A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week.
