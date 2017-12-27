MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

United Blood Services Montana is asking residents to help replenish their blood supply after a large decrease in donations during the holiday season.
The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail.
Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.
Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.
A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week.
A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.
