MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 round - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail. 

Another project would construct a roundabout at the intersection of Montana Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail. 

Those projects would begin at the intersection of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road and would extend 1 mile north to the intersection of MT-3. 

MDT's proposed work includes widening of the roadway where it is possible to two 12-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. It also looks to add a new guardrail and barrier rail, retaining wall, slope stabilization, new drainage features, upgraded pavement markings, and improved signage along Zimmerman Trail. 

MDT said the purpose of the project is to improve safety and mobility of the roadway. They also hope to extend the service life of Zimmerman Trail. 

Construction is tentatively planned for 2018 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. Right-of-way acquisition is required. Utilities will be relocated during construction. Construction would require the closure of Zimmerman Trail to through traffic and a temporary detour will be required on MT-3 for construction of the roundabout. Construction is expected to last approximately 3 months.

For more information, please contact Billings District Administrator Stefan Streeter at (406) 657-0268 or Project Design Engineer Wade Salyards at (406) 444-0451.

Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Billings office at P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT  59104-0437, or online at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

    Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:33 PM EST2017-12-26 21:33:35 GMT

    A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.  

    A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.  

  • Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-12-26 14:22:46 GMT

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

  • Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-26 21:17:34 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

  • MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

    MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-12-27 18:29:51 GMT

    The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail. 

    The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail. 

  • Helping homeless pets during winter

    Helping homeless pets during winter

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-27 05:44:42 GMT

    Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.

    Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.

  • Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

    Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

    Monday, December 25 2017 11:48 PM EST2017-12-26 04:48:50 GMT
    Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year ac...
    Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year ac...

  • Broward Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

    Broward Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

    Broward Health has named Andrew K. Ta, MD, MBA as its chief medical officer (CMO).
    Broward Health has named Andrew K. Ta, MD, MBA as its chief medical officer (CMO).

  • Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

    Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-12-27 17:35:35 GMT

    Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.

    Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.