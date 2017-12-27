MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail.

Another project would construct a roundabout at the intersection of Montana Highway 3 and Zimmerman Trail.

Those projects would begin at the intersection of Zimmerman Trail and Rimrock Road and would extend 1 mile north to the intersection of MT-3.

MDT's proposed work includes widening of the roadway where it is possible to two 12-foot lanes and 4-foot shoulders. It also looks to add a new guardrail and barrier rail, retaining wall, slope stabilization, new drainage features, upgraded pavement markings, and improved signage along Zimmerman Trail.

MDT said the purpose of the project is to improve safety and mobility of the roadway. They also hope to extend the service life of Zimmerman Trail.

Construction is tentatively planned for 2018 depending on completion of design and availability of funds. Right-of-way acquisition is required. Utilities will be relocated during construction. Construction would require the closure of Zimmerman Trail to through traffic and a temporary detour will be required on MT-3 for construction of the roundabout. Construction is expected to last approximately 3 months.

For more information, please contact Billings District Administrator Stefan Streeter at (406) 657-0268 or Project Design Engineer Wade Salyards at (406) 444-0451.

Members of the public may submit written comments to the Montana Department of Transportation Billings office at P.O. Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437, or online at: https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml