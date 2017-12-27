Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Terrance Tyrell Edwards appeared before Judge Timothy Cavan Wednesday morning for an arraignment on new sex trafficking charges that pre-date his September 2016 arrest.

The 11th charge in the indictment states that in July of 2016 in Missoula Edwards:

...knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained by means an individual, Jane Doe 6, who is known to the defendant, but whose name is withheld to protect her identity, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that means of force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion... and any combination of such means, would be used to cause Jane Doe 6 to engage in a commercial sex act and attempted to do so.

Edwards waived the reading of the charges Wednesday morning and expressed to the court he understood the charges and the sentence that he faces if convicted.

Edwards entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

Edwards' trial is scheduled for January 29th and is expected to last 8 days.

If convicted, Edwards could serve 30 years to life in federal prison.

In September, Edwards successfully delayed his trial by testifying Facebook messages copied to his Google email account could exonerate him. Edwards testified that he could not recall his password to access the account and that the password reset feature was not working.

Edwards says that the emails contain conversations between himself and the victims that conflict with testimony offered to investigators.

If those emails are retrieved, Edwards has asked that they be admitted into evidence at his trial. 

For more information on this case click here.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Montana regulators ask utilities to account for tax overhaul

    Montana regulators ask utilities to account for tax overhaul

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 4:10 PM EST2017-12-27 21:10:56 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's utility regulators want to make sure utility customers benefit from the recently passed tax overhaul that reduces corporate tax rates.    The Public Service Commission on Wednesday directed regulated utilities to calculate the change in tax liability they expect under the new tax bill and, by the end of March, offer proposals for how it would apply the savings.    NorthWestern Energy's electric and natural gas utilities are subject to...
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's utility regulators want to make sure utility customers benefit from the recently passed tax overhaul that reduces corporate tax rates.    The Public Service Commission on Wednesday directed regulated utilities to calculate the change in tax liability they expect under the new tax bill and, by the end of March, offer proposals for how it would apply the savings.    NorthWestern Energy's electric and natural gas utilities are subject to...

  • Florida man dies while snowshoeing in Glacier National Park

    Florida man dies while snowshoeing in Glacier National Park

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 3:24 PM EST2017-12-27 20:24:11 GMT
    WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A 64-year-old Florida man collapsed and died while on a guided snowshoe walk in Glacier National Park.    Park officials say the Miami man's death is believed to be due to natural causes. Officials have not released his name. He was visiting the park with family.    Park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide on Tuesday afternoon saying a client had collapsed. The guide began CPR and responding rangers continued the efforts, whi...
    WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) - A 64-year-old Florida man collapsed and died while on a guided snowshoe walk in Glacier National Park.    Park officials say the Miami man's death is believed to be due to natural causes. Officials have not released his name. He was visiting the park with family.    Park dispatch received a call from a commercial guide on Tuesday afternoon saying a client had collapsed. The guide began CPR and responding rangers continued the efforts, whi...

  • Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

    Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-12-27 17:35:35 GMT

    Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.

    Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

    Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:33 PM EST2017-12-26 21:33:35 GMT

    A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.  

    A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.  

  • Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-12-26 14:22:46 GMT

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

  • Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-26 21:17:34 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

  • MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

    MDT seeks public comment on Zimmerman Trail proposal, MT-3 roundabout

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-12-27 18:29:51 GMT

    The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail. 

    The Montana Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on a pair of projects to reconstruction about 1 mile of Zimmerman Trail. 

  • Helping homeless pets during winter

    Helping homeless pets during winter

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 12:44 AM EST2017-12-27 05:44:42 GMT

    Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.

    Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.

  • Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

    Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

    Monday, December 25 2017 11:48 PM EST2017-12-26 04:48:50 GMT
    Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year ac...
    Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year ac...

  • Broward Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

    Broward Health Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

    Broward Health has named Andrew K. Ta, MD, MBA as its chief medical officer (CMO).
    Broward Health has named Andrew K. Ta, MD, MBA as its chief medical officer (CMO).

  • Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

    Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-12-27 17:35:35 GMT

    Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.

    Terrance Tyrell Edwards enters a not guilty plea during arraignment on new sex trafficking charges.