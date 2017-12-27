Edwards pleads not guilty on new sex trafficking charges

Terrance Tyrell Edwards appeared before Judge Timothy Cavan Wednesday morning for an arraignment on new sex trafficking charges that pre-date his September 2016 arrest.

The 11th charge in the indictment states that in July of 2016 in Missoula Edwards:

...knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained by means an individual, Jane Doe 6, who is known to the defendant, but whose name is withheld to protect her identity, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that means of force, threats of force, fraud, and coercion... and any combination of such means, would be used to cause Jane Doe 6 to engage in a commercial sex act and attempted to do so.

Edwards waived the reading of the charges Wednesday morning and expressed to the court he understood the charges and the sentence that he faces if convicted.

Edwards entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

Edwards' trial is scheduled for January 29th and is expected to last 8 days.

If convicted, Edwards could serve 30 years to life in federal prison.

In September, Edwards successfully delayed his trial by testifying Facebook messages copied to his Google email account could exonerate him. Edwards testified that he could not recall his password to access the account and that the password reset feature was not working.

Edwards says that the emails contain conversations between himself and the victims that conflict with testimony offered to investigators.

If those emails are retrieved, Edwards has asked that they be admitted into evidence at his trial.

For more information on this case click here.