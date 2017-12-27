Helping homeless pets during winter

Now that the Magic City is in the deep freeze, animal shelters are seeing a lot more strays in their kennels.
A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week.
A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.
As many of us around the world enjoyed our Christmas receiving love and gifts... others spent the holiday giving back.
A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.
Unusual and amazing – that's how La Quinta Inn and Suites General Manager Gail Linnel described the theft of an ATM from the hotel.
Here is a story about a real-life Batman living right here in Western Montana. He's a venture capitalist and philanthropist by day - - but when his community calls, he puts on a disguise of sorts and takes to the sky to help others. He's a "billionaire to the rescue."
Charcoal in food? Apparently, it’s a thing. Activated charcoal began appearing on menus – and Instagram accounts - this year in everything from cocktails to pizza crusts.
