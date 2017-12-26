University of Wyoming considers lower out-of-state tuition

The University of Wyoming may consider reducing its tuition for out-of-state students in an effort to increase its enrollment.
The University of Wyoming may consider reducing its tuition for out-of-state students in an effort to increase its enrollment.
West Park Hospital is adding a new name, to reflect it’s network in Northwest Wyoming.
West Park Hospital is adding a new name, to reflect it’s network in Northwest Wyoming.
Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody will get direct winter flights to Denver again in 2018.
Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody will get direct winter flights to Denver again in 2018.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
People all over Wyoming and Montana are saving owls and falcons, one outhouse at a time. Hundreds of groups have joined the Poo Poo Project, which is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Teton Raptor Center is taking it all over the country. Owls and falcons have one thing in common: they can get trapped in vault toilets when they are looking for a home.
People all over Wyoming and Montana are saving owls and falcons, one outhouse at a time. Hundreds of groups have joined the Poo Poo Project, which is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Teton Raptor Center is taking it all over the country. Owls and falcons have one thing in common: they can get trapped in vault toilets when they are looking for a home.
Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday.
Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.