Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.
A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week.
A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.
A Blue Creek family is celebrating the holiday, thankful they still have each other after a weekend fire consumed their home.
The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage.
ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
