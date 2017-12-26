Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017. The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November. Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation. Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - rema...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017. The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November. Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation. Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - rema...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017. The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November. Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation. Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - rema...

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017. The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November. Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation. Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - rema...

The non-profit group "Stop Foodborne Illness" has some helpful tips for providing a delicious -- and safe -- meal! First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly. Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees, while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145 degrees. Always use pasteurized eggs when making egg nog or other treats. After the meal is over, get any leftovers back in the refrigerator within two hours. And if no one has eaten that turkey leg after three to four d...