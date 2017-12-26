Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.
  
Court records say 62-year-old Connie Jean Leckrone of Libby is charged with deliberate homicide and evidence tampering in the Dec. 17 death of 69-year-old Dean Leckrone.
  
Her bail was set at $500,000 and she is scheduled to enter a plea on Jan. 3.
  
Investigators say Leckrone initially reported her husband accidentally shot himself, but investigators said she later gave several versions of events.
  
The tampering charge alleges she licked her hands and poured water on them after agreeing to have them swabbed for gunshot residue. Court records say the tampering attempt and her mumbled statement were captured on a video recording of the interrogation room.
  
Leckrone's attorney, Ann German, declined to comment Tuesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

    Montana woman charged with shooting, killing husband

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:33 PM EST2017-12-26 21:33:35 GMT

    A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.  

    A northwestern Montana woman charged with killing her husband mumbled "I shot him" while sitting alone before being interviewed by investigators.  

  • Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-26 21:17:34 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

  • Montana's unemployment rate holds at 4 percent in November

    Montana's unemployment rate holds at 4 percent in November

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 2:21 PM EST2017-12-26 19:21:00 GMT
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017.    The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November.    Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation.    Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - rema...
    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held at 4 percent in November, maintaining a steady rate for most of 2017.    The national unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in November.    Gov. Steve Bullock said Friday that Montana's wage growth continues to outpace inflation.    Over the past three months, Montana has added about 1,400 payroll jobs. Total employment, - which includes the self-employed and agricultural workers - rema...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New sex trafficking charges filed against Terrance Edwards

    New sex trafficking charges filed against Terrance Edwards

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 10:21 AM EST2017-12-26 15:21:49 GMT

    A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.

    A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.

  • Fire destroys Blue Creek home

    Fire destroys Blue Creek home

    Monday, December 25 2017 8:35 PM EST2017-12-26 01:35:09 GMT

    A Blue Creek family is celebrating the holiday, thankful they still have each other after a weekend fire consumed their home. 

    A Blue Creek family is celebrating the holiday, thankful they still have each other after a weekend fire consumed their home. 

  • Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

    Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

    Monday, December 25 2017 11:48 PM EST2017-12-26 04:48:50 GMT
    Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year ac...
    Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year ac...

  • Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 4:17 PM EST2017-12-26 21:17:34 GMT

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

    A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week. 

  • Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

    Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

    Sunday, December 24 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-25 03:07:26 GMT

    The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. 

    The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. 

  • US approves 60-million ton expansion of Montana coal mine

    US approves 60-million ton expansion of Montana coal mine

    The Interior Department has approved a 60-million ton expansion of a southeastern Montana coal mine that serves one of the largest power plants in the western United States.
    The Interior Department has approved a 60-million ton expansion of a southeastern Montana coal mine that serves one of the largest power plants in the western United States.

  • Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Woman stunned to find electric bill listed as $284 billion

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-12-26 14:22:46 GMT

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

    ERIE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman says she went online to check her electric bill and was stunned at the amount - more than $284 billion. The Erie Times-News reports that Mary Horomanski said her eyes "just about popped out" of her head when she saw the amount. She suspected that her family had put up their Christmas lights wrong.

  • Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Friday, December 22 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-22 05:56:31 GMT

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...