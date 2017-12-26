Weekend Arson Arrest in Billings

A Billings man is charged with Felony Arson following a dispute with a person he was staying with last week.

According to charging documents, Charles Caplette, 50, was asked to leave an apartment on the 200 block of North 18th Street Friday night after the person living there determined personal items had gone missing.

Caplette was temporarily staying with the occupant after being introduced by a mutual friend.

Charging documents state that Caplette became "violent and verbally aggressive" when asked to leave.

After Caplette left the apartment, the occupant changed the locks.

Court documents state that Caplette attempted to return to the apartment to collect his belongings but was told he'd have to wait until the mutual friend was present.

The dispute between the two men escalated. Eventually, the occupant heard crackling and found a bedroom window frame was on fire.

The fire caused extensive smoke damage to the apartment. Investigators smelled gasoline and found a tinted yellow liquid around the window.

Caplette was located at the "Mission" a short time later. Caplette's boots were smelled of gasoline, contained a melted plastic similar to the window frame, and matched prints found at the scene.