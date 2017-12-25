Your health: Holiday food safety tips - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Your health: Holiday food safety tips

By NBC News

The non-profit group "Stop Foodborne Illness" has some helpful tips for providing a delicious -- and safe -- meal! First, be sure to cook everything thoroughly.
Poultry needs to be at least 165 degrees, while whole cuts of meat and seafood should be 145 degrees. Always use pasteurized eggs when making egg nog or other treats. After the meal is over, get any leftovers back in the refrigerator within two hours. And if no one has eaten that turkey leg after three to four days ... throw it away.

