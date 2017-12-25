Your money: Top Christmas gifts in 2017

Clothing is the most popular gift this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Gift cards come in a close second and books come in a distant third. The most wanted holiday gift?? A whopping 41% wanted gift cards, according to a WalletHub survey. Clothes and electronics are the runner ups. But if you didn't get a gift you like... it seems consumers aren't afraid to make an exchange. Fifty-four percent of all holiday gifts were exchanged or altered last year according to data from "GiftNow."