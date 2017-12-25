Montana Rescue Mission serve Christmas meals

As many of us around the world enjoyed our Christmas receiving love and gifts... others spent the holiday giving back.

Many volunteers came together this afternoon to help prepare and serve the Christmas meal at the Montana Rescue Mission.

They prepared donated ham and pies and served hundreds of people in the Magic city who could have gone without a hot meal this Christmas.

Not only were meals served to those at the Mission, but meals were boxed and sent by car to shut-ins around our city.

One volunteer said helping out has become a family affair and they will definitely be back again next year.

"We're just volunteering for Christmas, helping the people out that are probably cold and in need of food," said volunteer Tanner Wehmeyer. "It was my wife's idea. She wanted the whole family to come all together. it's paid off, we like it. It's a lot of fun, it's good for my daughter and the kids too and feels good to give back."

While holiday meals are important... the Montana Rescue Mission has a need for donations and volunteers year round.

To learn more on how you can get involved,visit our connections page.