Fire destroys Blue Creek home

A Blue Creek family is celebrating the holiday, thankful they still have each other after a weekend fire consumed their home.

Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez says the fire department responded at around 7:20 p.m. He says the fire originally began in the garage, ten minutes later it transferred to the whole house.

He also says there were two people inside the home, but they made it out safely.

Firefighters left the scene at around 3 o' clock this morning, the house is considered a total loss.

Charred remains is what's left of the home.

Dean Clark, a cousin to the family who lost the home says they are still in complete shock, stating the whole ordeal hasn't sunk in yet.

KULR-8 spoke with friends and family members of the Jones family who lost their home.

Right now, they are in need of everything from socks to outerwear.

If anyone would like to make donations, the family is in need of women's size small clothes, men size large clothes, men's pants sizes 34-34 and 32-32, women size 8 and a half shoes, and mens size 10 and a half and 9 and a half shoes.

Anyone wishing to donate clothing or goods to the family can do so by contacting Dean Clark at 406-672-9416.