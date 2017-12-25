New sex trafficking charges filed against Terrance Edwards

A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges is facing additional charges this week.

Terrance Edwards was arrested in September 2016 after a woman called for help from a Billings hotel. When police arrived they discovered the woman and several minors were victims of sex trafficking.

The latest charge is tied to a case out of Missoula two months prior, in July of 2016. Charging documents only refer to the victim as Jane Doe 6.

Edwards is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday morning. A Jury Trial is scheduled for January 29th at the Federal Courthouse in Billings.

For more on the background of this case see the links below.