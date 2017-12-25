Additional Property Assessment Offices to Close This Week

The Montana Department of Revenue is set to close another Property Assessment office this week.

The office in Stanford, Judith Basin will close December 28.

The closure is the fourth in Montana this month.

The office in Hardin, Big Horn County closed December 1st and the offices in Chester, Liberty County and Conrad, Pondera County closed December 8.

The closures are a result of state budget cuts passed earlier this year.

Montana Department of Revenue Director, Mike Kadas, announced the closures in November. At the time Kadas said; "We understand the difficulty, even hardship that these changes place on our employees and local communities, and it is with regret that we have to make them." Kadas added; In order to meet this new budget, the department must take a hard look at how we do business and how the staff is allocated throughout the state. We must make better use of telephonic and digital communication systems and more closely align our workforce with where the work is.”

The department will also move towards more electronic reporting which will provide cost savings in the materials and postage, as well as manual data entry.

More office closures are expected after the New Year.