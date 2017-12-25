Additional Property Assessment Offices to Close This Week - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Additional Property Assessment Offices to Close This Week

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
HELENA, Mont. -

The Montana Department of Revenue is set to close another Property Assessment office this week.

The office in Stanford, Judith Basin will close December 28.

The closure is the fourth in Montana this month.

The office in Hardin, Big Horn County closed December 1st and the offices in Chester, Liberty County and Conrad, Pondera County closed December 8.

The closures are a result of state budget cuts passed earlier this year.

Montana Department of Revenue Director, Mike Kadas, announced the closures in November. At the time Kadas said; "We understand the difficulty, even hardship that these changes place on our employees and local communities, and it is with regret that we have to make them." Kadas added; In order to meet this new budget, the department must take a hard look at how we do business and how the staff is allocated throughout the state. We must make better use of telephonic and digital communication systems and more closely align our workforce with where the work is.” 

The department will also move towards more electronic reporting which will provide cost savings in the materials and postage, as well as manual data entry.

More office closures are expected after the New Year.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

    Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

    Sunday, December 24 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-25 03:07:26 GMT

    The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. 

    The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. 

  • Restaurants open on Christmas Day

    Restaurants open on Christmas Day

    Thursday, December 25 2014 4:54 PM EST2014-12-25 21:54:03 GMT
    NBCRightNow.com- Working on some dinner plans for tonight? Some restaurants stayed open today!
    NBCRightNow.com- Working on some dinner plans for tonight? Some restaurants stayed open today!

  • New sex trafficking charges filed against Terrance Edwards

    New sex trafficking charges filed against Terrance Edwards

    Monday, December 25 2017 12:32 PM EST2017-12-25 17:32:44 GMT

    A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.

    A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.

  • Local plow business plans for a busy holiday schedule

    Local plow business plans for a busy holiday schedule

    Saturday, December 23 2017 11:57 PM EST2017-12-24 04:57:08 GMT
    Following the city's decision to halt snow plow operations until after Christmas, many Billings residents and local businesses have turned to local plow companies for help. For Maple Falls Landscaping, this week's snowfall have kept them busy nonstop. "We started yesterday about 3 a.m. and we're still going," said owner Nestor Nava Chavez Nava Chavez says the city's announcement to suspend roadway plows have created an out pour of business calls in the last 24 hours. &qu...
    Following the city's decision to halt snow plow operations until after Christmas, many Billings residents and local businesses have turned to local plow companies for help. For Maple Falls Landscaping, this week's snowfall have kept them busy nonstop. "We started yesterday about 3 a.m. and we're still going," said owner Nestor Nava Chavez Nava Chavez says the city's announcement to suspend roadway plows have created an out pour of business calls in the last 24 hours. &qu...

  • Santa Claus flies around Billings On Christmas Eve

    Santa Claus flies around Billings On Christmas Eve

    Sunday, December 24 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-12-25 03:28:08 GMT

    You better not pout. You better not cry because Santa Claus flew around the Billings area on the night of Christmas Eve.

    You better not pout. You better not cry because Santa Claus flew around the Billings area on the night of Christmas Eve.

  • Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Friday, December 22 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-22 05:56:31 GMT

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

  • Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-23 05:24:07 GMT

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

  • Blue Creek Fire Says House is a "Total Loss" in Saturday Night House Fire

    Blue Creek Fire Says House is a "Total Loss" in Saturday Night House Fire

    Saturday, December 23 2017 11:42 PM EST2017-12-24 04:42:51 GMT

    A tragedy two just days before Christmas. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, Blue Creek Fire and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Collier Road. 

    A tragedy two just days before Christmas. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, Blue Creek Fire and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Collier Road. 