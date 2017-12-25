New name for Cody Hospital

A Blue Creek family is celebrating the holiday, thankful they still have each other after a weekend fire consumed their home.
A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.
The Montana Department of Revenue is set to close another Property Assessment office this week.
West Park Hospital is adding a new name, to reflect it’s network in Northwest Wyoming.
Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody will get direct winter flights to Denver again in 2018.
West Park Hospital is adding a new name, to reflect it’s network in Northwest Wyoming.
Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody will get direct winter flights to Denver again in 2018.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
People all over Wyoming and Montana are saving owls and falcons, one outhouse at a time. Hundreds of groups have joined the Poo Poo Project, which is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Teton Raptor Center is taking it all over the country. Owls and falcons have one thing in common: they can get trapped in vault toilets when they are looking for a home.
Police from all over the Big Horn Basin took children for a Christmas shopping spree in Cody Monday.
Wyoming authorities have charged a woman with aggravated child abuse after police say she threw her 2-month-old daughter into a ditch.
Sore mouth disease (also known as contagious ecthyma) is thought to be responsible for an illness observed among bighorn rams in Yellowstone National Park.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage.
A Montana man scheduled to go to trial next month on sex trafficking charges in Billings is now facing new charges linked to an incident reported in Missoula.
You better not pout. You better not cry because Santa Claus flew around the Billings area on the night of Christmas Eve.
A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...
Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection.
A tragedy two just days before Christmas. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, Blue Creek Fire and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Collier Road.
