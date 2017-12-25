United to offer flights from Cody to Denver

A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

A tiny town in northern Wyoming is lighting up the sky, with Christmas cheer. Basin is the county seat of Big Horn County, and the town is continuing a tradition that started 70 years ago. When the sun goes down over the Big Horn Basin in northern Wyoming, the winter sky is very dark. You can drive for miles without seeing a house or street light. But, when you get to Basin, the Big Horn County seat, you will see the Christmas lights that criss cross over Highway 14/16/20, and in fr...