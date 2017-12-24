Santa Claus flies around Billings On Christmas Eve - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Santa Claus flies around Billings On Christmas Eve

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

You better not pout. You better not cry because Santa Claus flew around the Billings area on the night of Christmas Eve.

It's been a tradition for years, beginning with Gary Blain's father.

"37 years ago, give or take, he and his friends got together and they built this sign," Blain said. "It's just an outline of Santa Claus and it's all the lights and the blinking and he flew it around the Billings area. It started the tradition."

For the past 22 years on Christmas Eve, Blain will take his helicopter and fly counter-clockwise outside the Billings city limits. It's a group effort that he and his team love to do. Ebert Stanton has been helping out with this tradition for many years.

"So Ebert, tell me," KULR-8's Briana Monte said. "Why do you guys do this every year?"

"It's family tradition," Stanton said. "Gearhart started this in the mid 70's and we've just been goofy about it. The community seems to really enjoy it and it's something we can give back to the community."

Blain, also known as Santa Claus, said he does it for the children.

"It's a lot of fun," Blain said. "When you fly by certain houses, you'll see lights blinking and things like that and as you pull over by that house, it'll look like the door broke down and you'll see kids just piling out, waving at the sky. You'll see that a couple of dozen times in a night."

Many people stood by to watch Santa take flight. Blain puts a twist to the classic song 'Santa Clause Is Coming To Town'.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

    Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

    Sunday, December 24 2017 10:07 PM EST2017-12-25 03:07:26 GMT

    The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. 

    The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas. Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. 

  • Local plow business plans for a busy holiday schedule

    Local plow business plans for a busy holiday schedule

    Saturday, December 23 2017 11:57 PM EST2017-12-24 04:57:08 GMT
    Following the city's decision to halt snow plow operations until after Christmas, many Billings residents and local businesses have turned to local plow companies for help. For Maple Falls Landscaping, this week's snowfall have kept them busy nonstop. "We started yesterday about 3 a.m. and we're still going," said owner Nestor Nava Chavez Nava Chavez says the city's announcement to suspend roadway plows have created an out pour of business calls in the last 24 hours. &qu...
    Following the city's decision to halt snow plow operations until after Christmas, many Billings residents and local businesses have turned to local plow companies for help. For Maple Falls Landscaping, this week's snowfall have kept them busy nonstop. "We started yesterday about 3 a.m. and we're still going," said owner Nestor Nava Chavez Nava Chavez says the city's announcement to suspend roadway plows have created an out pour of business calls in the last 24 hours. &qu...

  • Santa Claus flies around Billings On Christmas Eve

    Santa Claus flies around Billings On Christmas Eve

    Sunday, December 24 2017 10:28 PM EST2017-12-25 03:28:08 GMT

    You better not pout. You better not cry because Santa Claus flew around the Billings area on the night of Christmas Eve.

    You better not pout. You better not cry because Santa Claus flew around the Billings area on the night of Christmas Eve.

  • Restaurants open on Christmas Day

    Restaurants open on Christmas Day

    Thursday, December 25 2014 4:54 PM EST2014-12-25 21:54:03 GMT
    NBCRightNow.com- Working on some dinner plans for tonight? Some restaurants stayed open today!
    NBCRightNow.com- Working on some dinner plans for tonight? Some restaurants stayed open today!

  • Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Ranch that belonged to drug smuggler under scrutiny

    Friday, December 22 2017 12:56 AM EST2017-12-22 05:56:31 GMT

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

    A northwest Wyoming ranch that once belonged to a drug smuggler is under scrutiny again. It was seized by federal officials and turned over to the state of Wyoming. But, the smuggler came back and dug up $100,000 buried on the ranch. Now, a neighboring rancher, and the Park County Sheriff want it put back under local control. Some people call it the Beartooth Ranch. Neighbor Lloyd Thiel calls it the Close Ranch, for the name of the original owners. It is truly an e...

  • Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

    Saturday, December 23 2017 12:24 AM EST2017-12-23 05:24:07 GMT

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

    Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats. He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend. But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. 

  • Blue Creek Fire Says House is a "Total Loss" in Saturday Night House Fire

    Blue Creek Fire Says House is a "Total Loss" in Saturday Night House Fire

    Saturday, December 23 2017 11:42 PM EST2017-12-24 04:42:51 GMT

    A tragedy two just days before Christmas. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, Blue Creek Fire and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Collier Road. 

    A tragedy two just days before Christmas. Around 7:30 Saturday evening, Blue Creek Fire and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office responded to a structure fire on the 500 block of Collier Road. 

  • Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

    Update: Family of four chased down interstate releases statement

    Thursday, December 21 2017 12:10 PM EST2017-12-21 17:10:13 GMT

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 

    A man is facing criminal endangerment charges after allegedly miss-identifying a vehicle and chasing a family down the interstate at speeds reaching 100 mph. 