Family loses home two days before Christmas, community looks to help

By KULR-8 News Staff
BILLINGS, Mont. -

The Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call Saturday night for a house fire, just two days before the Christmas.

Blue Creek Fire Chief Rick Cortez said the fire originally began in the garage. Ten minutes later it transferred to the whole house.

Cortez said there were two people inside the home but they made it out safely.

Firefighters left the scene at around 3 the next morning.

Cortez explains why the fire was difficult to extinguish.

"Everything freezes up, everything's icy, you can't move around, you can't do anything 'cause you're spraying water and it's four degrees outside," Cortez said. "Everything turns into ice so it makes it tough to move around. All that made the fire much more difficult to take care of than it would have any other normal time."

Kulr-8 spoke with friends and family members of the Jones family who lost their home.

Right now, they are in need of everything from socks to outerwear. If anyone would like to make donations, the family is in need of women's size small clothes, men's size large clothes, men's pants sizes 34-34 and 32-32, women size 8.5 shoes, and men's size 10.5 and 9.5 shoes.

To donate, you can contact Dean Clark at 406-672-9416.

