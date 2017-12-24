Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo Highlights and Results

Check out final results and highlights from the 23rd annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo.
The 23rd annual rodeo kicks off Saturday, December 23 at 7 pm.
Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...
Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season.
The Helena Bighorns are right in the thick of the North American 3 Hockey League Frontier Division race this season.
Check out final results and highlights from the 23rd annual Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo.
The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.
The 23rd annual rodeo kicks off Saturday, December 23 at 7 pm.
The Spokane Chiefs, in their third game in as many nights, fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Sunday at Spokane Arena by a score of 10-3.
The Spokane Chiefs pulled out the victory in back-and-forth game against the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, snapping Everett’s nine-game winning streak. Carolina Hurricanes prospect Hudson Elynuik led the way offensively with two goals – including the game-winner – and an assist.
Chris Byers and Jake Jones recap the night in Las Vegas. They talk about what a struggle it was for Ty Erickson and how he might have lost his shot at the title. Then they talk about JR Vezain, who is hanging out close to the top of the standings. He will get a re-ride tomorrow. Jake talks about brody cress, the recent college grad, and how he has a shot at the title. Cress talks about not listening to the outside noise and focusing on his rides. Then, Jake and Chris talk about their ...
The Spokane Chiefs suffered a tough loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the visiting Portland Winterhawks, 4-2.
Saturday night, the Spokane Chiefs held their annual Teddy Bear Toss night where they defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 9-2.
With the Americans losing in regulation tonight, the Chiefs hold onto second place in the U.S. Division.
