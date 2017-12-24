Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo Highlights and Results - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo Highlights and Results

Bareback Bronc Riding:

Jessy Davis- Power, MT - 85

Kash Wilson - Gooding, ID - 82.5

Justin Miller - Billings, MT - 81

Saddle Bronc Riding:

Brody Cress - Hillsdale, WY - 87.5

CoBurn Bradshaw - Milford, UT - 83.5

Jesse Wright - Milford, UT - 82

Bull Riding:

1. Jared Parsonage

