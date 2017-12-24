West Boys Basketball Team Spreading Holiday Cheer

The West Bears visited pediatric patients on Saturday. They came bearing gifts bought with money raised last week from their Tips for Tots tournament.

"I think we had close to 50 or a little more than 50 teams, with teams of two." said West senior Si Ryan. "It was $20 a buy in for a team. So we raised over $1000 and we spent it on the kids."

The players met up and got a few things on each of the kids' Christmas lists.

"We figured out what a bunch of these kids wanted for Christmas, and we went out and bought some gifts today and wrapped them up very nice," said West senior Austin Hanna.

One family has been at the center for about two weeks. Jazmine Ferner's baby, Abel, Is just three weeks old. He, along with his toddler sister, Avah, both received gifts from the team. Ferner says the team's generosity means so much.

"It was awesome. I really appreciated that," said Ferner. "Love that they do that for the kids."

The players also agree, that giving is indeed receiving.

"It's unfortunate these kids have to spend Christmas in the hospital setting," said West senior Ben Tallman. "So it's a good thing for us to give them presents. Makes me feel good. I know the kids like it. It brings a smile to their faces and brings a smile to mine."