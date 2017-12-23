Local plow business plans for a busy holiday schedule

Following the city's decision to halt snow plow operations until after Christmas, many Billings residents and local businesses have turned to local plow companies for help.

For Maple Falls Landscaping, this week's snowfall have kept them busy nonstop.

"We started yesterday about 3 a.m. and we're still going," said owner Nestor Nava Chavez

Nava Chavez says the city's announcement to suspend roadway plows have created an out pour of business calls in the last 24 hours.

"We've had a few calls and unfortunately, I couldn't take anymore jobs because we're set up way in advance with the snow removal," he adds. "I was listening to the news two or three days ago that they will not do that and that's when we started getting phone calls."

Nava Chavez said his crew is so booked up, they start plowing for local businesses like the Radisson hotel at least 2 days in advance to ensure the road is de-iced.

"The event center is being rented for New Year's eve, so we are going to clean it," said Nava Chavez. "It's still two days in advance, but we have to start from right now and we're going to apply ice melts to keep all roads from the black ice."

He says it's all part of a hard day's work to plow and de-ice local businesses anywhere from four to six hours nonstop.

Despite his company's jam packed schedule, he says plowing isn't the hardest part of the job but finding time to rest.

"Nighttime, you know when we can't sleep, " Nava Chavez adds. "That's the only one but other than that it's all good. I mean we love to do this."