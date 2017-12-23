Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Billings Senior High student gives gifts to the whole school

By KULR-8 News Staff
Billings senior high student Rico Martinez wears many hats.

He's a student, a Matheson employee, and a friend.

But this year he decided to add another hat to his collection. A Santa hat.

"This kid in my class, she loves to sing, so I got her a guitar," Martinez said. "Because what else would a singer want, than a musical instrument."

Rico handed out presents to all of his classmates this year.

"I asked for a giant teddy bear and he got me two giant teddy bears and a little one," classmate Julia Littlewolf said.

But why spend all of his money on Christmas presents?

Rico said last year, he gave money to a homeless man who was so appreciative, he changed Rico's view on Christmas.

"From that moment on I decided, I'm not going to ask for anything for Christmas, or anything from anyone, I'm just going to give."

Rico gave some students big gifts if he could afford them, but he also made sure no one in his school was left out.

"I wanted everyone to feel included so I bought a lot of candy in these little Christmas bags and I filled them up and gave them to everyone else in the class that didn't get a gift just so that everyone got something," Rico said. "And then aside from that, I bought a bunch of little candy canes."

"He was giving boxes of candy canes to teachers to give out to students," Teacher Jennifer Hudson said. "He said he had a goal to give a candy cane to every student at Senior High."

"So that not just kids in my class, but everyone could feel in the moment," Rico said.

