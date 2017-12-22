McKinley elementary school hosts their 6th annual Santa's worksh - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

McKinley elementary school hosts their 6th annual Santa's workshop

In partnership with Billings clinic, McKinley elementary school made sure every student went home with a Christmas gift for the holiday. 

From dolls, Legos and board games, toys were arranged and on display, so children could choose what they wanted  at their annual Santa's workshop event.

"This is such an amazing thing because the kids aren't expecting it so it's a wonderful surprise, there's treats on their desk," said school counselor Carolyn Yegen. "With that treat they also get a little gift certificate that they get to come to Santa's workshop and they all get to pick out one present. So every boy and girl gets a visit from Santa."

Kacie Rodahl from the Billings clinic says school staff, Billings clinic staff and volunteers set up a variety of toys and treats for kids to take home.

She says they want to ensure each child is set for the holidays and knowing they're making an impact in the lives of these children is what it's all about.

"They're super excited and that just makes it for all of us," adds Kacie Rodahl. "We work all year on it, buying stuff all year, looking at clearance, helping out and it's an all year project so today is great."

Yegen says they've hosted this workshop for six years and it's become a tradition they hope to continue into the future.

"The best part is we've done this long enough where I remember the little kinders are now fifth graders coming so watching them come in a pick different things is exciting and fun to watch," said Yegen.

